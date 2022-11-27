Bodies of two civilians killed by occupiers were discovered in liberated Kherson region. PHOTOS

The bodies of two civilians killed by the occupiers were found in the liberated village of Lvivski Otruby in the Kherson Region. WARNING! The news contains footage that is not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women, and people with a weak psyche!

Photojournalist Andrii Dubchak told about this, Censor.NET reports.

"Two bodies of civilians in a trench in the yard where a unit of the Russian occupation forces lived. 49-year-old Serhii Novosad was killed by a shot from a machine gun, putting the muzzle in his mouth. Then there was another turn in the body. Lyubov Novosad, a 78-year-old woman who adopted Serhiy, was killed with a single shot to the head, most likely after her son. Her body lay over his, as did the old woman's two walking sticks, without which she could not move. Why they were brought here from their native house across the road and shot is unknown," he said.

"On November 10, the father stopped answering the calls of his 26-year-old son (also Serhii). Serhiy left Kyiv for his native village immediately after the news of the Russians' retreat. It was difficult to get there for three days. His father and grandmother were not at home. In the yard opposite, near the Russian trench, he found traces of blood. At the bottom of the trench, on the dusty ground, was a small wooden cross. Sappers were called, they pulled off the cross with a "cat" and checked everything for mining. They started digging. Almost immediately they came across the bodies - the father's legs, the old woman's sticks, and her back.

The investigators arrived a day later. Serhii dug himself. He helped to get it himself. He looked and recognized the mutilated wet bodies. He didn't even cry. He just clenched his jaw against the white muscle and squinted," added Dubchak.

