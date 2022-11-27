Rescue workers showed consequences of enemy airstrike on Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Yesterday afternoon, November 26, as a result of an airstrike in the town of Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut district, a 5-story apartment building was destroyed.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, as a result of the shelling, three people were injured, they were hospitalized at the medical facility of Kostiantynivka before the rescuers arrived.

"As a result of the destruction of the building, a man was locked in the apartment on the 2nd floor, he could not get out on his own. The rescuers of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk region immediately began emergency rescue operations and unblocked the man," the message reads.

