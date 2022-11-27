ENG
About 6,000 cartridges and 17 grenades left by Russians were found on territory of Izium Territorial Community. PHOTOS

During November 21-27, law enforcement officers of the Kharkiv region found about six thousand cartridges, 17 F-1 grenades and other explosive items left behind by the Russian occupiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the police of the Kharkiv region.

"Over the past week, employees of the Kharkiv DPD No. 2 have seized about 6,000 cartridges of various calibers, 17 F-1 grenades and other explosive devices," the report says.

