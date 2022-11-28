Zelensky met with Foreign Ministers of seven North European countries. PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a meeting with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Estonia - Urmas Reinsalu, Iceland - Thordis Kolbrun Gilfadottir, Latvia - Edgars Rinkevics, Lithuania - Gabrielus Landsbergis, Norway - Anniken Witfeldt, Finland - Pekka Haavisto and Sweden - Tobias Billstrm.

The Head of State noted that the joint visit of Foreign Ministers of the seven Baltic and Northern European countries was an important signal of strong support and solidarity with Ukraine, especially in times of the most serious challenges, reports press service of PO, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Probably, it is the first time we welcome you in Ukraine in such a wide composition. We do it with pleasure. We are extremely pleased that you are on the side of truth, on the bright side in this war - on the side of Ukraine and our struggle for independence and freedom," Volodymyr Zelensky stressed.

The President of Ukraine thanked the Baltic and Nordic countries for the consistently active, effective support of our state in the protection of its territorial integrity and independence.

Volodymyr Zelensky noted, in particular, the significant defense, financial and humanitarian assistance of the Baltic and Northern European partners in the context of full-scale armed aggression of Russia.

"We especially appreciate the support for the strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, medical and rehabilitation assistance to our wounded, training missions that are so important for the Ukrainian military, support for the internally displaced persons from Ukraine who left abroad due to the war," the President emphasized.

The Head of State drew special attention to the challenges of winter period and Russian terror aimed at the civilian energy sector. In this regard, the parties have emphasized the critical necessity of providing Ukraine with modern air and missile defense systems and the need for urgent support for the energy system of our country.

The parties stressed the importance of further increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, as well as coordinated work on the establishment of a special tribunal to investigate the crime of Russian aggression and the mechanism of compensation for damages caused by the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the partners for their firm support of Ukraine's European integration aspirations, in particular with a view to the early commencement of negotiations on accession to the European Union, and noted the importance of further assistance in the implementation of our country's strategic course towards NATO membership.

The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of participation of the respective states in the implementation of the Ukrainian humanitarian initiative "Grain from Ukraine" and the significant role of financial contribution of each partner in ensuring food security in the world.