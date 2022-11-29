ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7227 visitors online
News Photo Aid to Ukraine War
7 807 16

Slovakia handed over 30 APC-1 to Ukraine, - head of Ministry of Defense, Nad. PHOTOS

Slovakia handed over 30 APC-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Slovakia Yaroslav Nad on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Happy to confirm that 30 Slovak APC-1 infantry fighting vehicles have been transferred to Ukraine based on the agreement with Germany. Thanks to Kristina Lambrecht for the excellent cooperation," Nad tweeted on Tuesday.

Slovakia handed over 30 APC-1 to Ukraine, - head of Ministry of Defense, Nad 01

Read more: Morawiecki about German Patriot SAMs: "No one wants to take equipment just to keep it standing"

Author: 

weapons (2893) aid (2416) Slovakia (240) APC_ (303)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 