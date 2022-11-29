7 807 16
Slovakia handed over 30 APC-1 to Ukraine, - head of Ministry of Defense, Nad. PHOTOS
Slovakia handed over 30 APC-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.
This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Slovakia Yaroslav Nad on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.
"Happy to confirm that 30 Slovak APC-1 infantry fighting vehicles have been transferred to Ukraine based on the agreement with Germany. Thanks to Kristina Lambrecht for the excellent cooperation," Nad tweeted on Tuesday.
