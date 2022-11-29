Consequences of enemy shelling of Donetsk region: civilian objects were damaged, there were wounded. PHOTOS

Last day, the occupiers made 21 strikes on the Donetsk region, the police documented yet another war crimes by Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, the occupiers bombed 15 settlements with aviation, artillery, and volley fire systems. Civilians were injured. There have been no reports of casualties so far.

"The cities of Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar, the towns of Velyka Novosilka, and Pivnichne, the villages of Arkhangelske, Berdychi, Vremivka, Vesele, Mykolaivka, Krasnohorivka, Novopokrovske, Orlivka, Stepanivka, Torske were under fire. 9 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged, of which 6 were private houses," the report says.

One person was wounded in the village of Torske as a result of artillery shelling. The Russians carried out an air strike with a Kh-31 missile on the territory of the mine, damaging the coal warehouse.

See more: Occupiers were shelling entire front line in Donetsk region, - RMA. PHOTOS









