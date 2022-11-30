Day before, Bakhmut suffered most from Russian shelling, 2 people died, 11 people were injured, - RMA. PHOTOS

Russian invaders continue to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"The day before, Bakhmut suffered the most - 2 people were killed there, 11 more were injured. On the previous day, the Russians destroyed a kindergarten and at least 3 private houses in the city. Shelling was also recorded in this direction on the outskirts of the Svitlodar and Soledar districts.

In the Volnovaha direction, Vuhledar and Bohoiavlenka are under artillery fire. The administration building was damaged.

In the Donetsk direction, there are no victims, but there is destruction. The Kurakhiv districts suffered 5 shellings - several private houses in Kurakhiv and Kurakhivka were damaged.

The shelling of Mariinka continued at night, and in the morning it became noisy on the outskirts of the Ocheretynsk districts. In Avdiivka, the night was relatively quiet, and in the morning there were 3 shellings - there are hits in residential quarters, we are establishing the exact consequences.

In the Lysychansk direction, 1 person died in Lyman, 3 others were injured. The mass shelling of Torske and Zarichne does not stop - there are no victims," ​​the message says.

