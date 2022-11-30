ENG
Russians shelled Kherson in morning, 70-year-old woman died in her apartment, her husband was wounded, - RMA. PHOTOS

Russian invaders shelled the center of Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Yaroslav Yanushevych, Censor.NET informs.

"In the morning, rioters attacked the center of Kherson. They damaged several residential buildings and medical facilities, hit a gas pipe. A 70-year-old resident of Kherson died in her own apartment due to enemy shelling.

A 64-year-old man from Kherson was injured when he was on the street - Russian shells fell on the road. Currently, the man is being provided with the necessary medical assistance," the message reads.

Read more: Ruscists shelled Kherson region 30 times: 1 person died, 2 people were injured

