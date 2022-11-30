Bodies of seven civilians who were shot by Russian military exhumed in Kherson region. PHOTO

Seven residents of the village of Pravdyne were shot by the Russian military in April 2022. Among them is a minor girl. Prosecutors of the prosecutor’s office of the Kherson region, together with police investigators and experts, conducted an exhumation and examination of the bodies of civilians as part of the criminal proceedings.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"According to the investigation, in April 2022, during the occupation of the village of Pravdyne in the Kherson region, the Russian military shot seven civilians dead in a house. After that, the occupiers blew up the house they shot people. According to preliminary information, the house was occupied by employees of a company that guarded irrigation units near the village. as well as a minor girl," the message reads.

The dead were buried near the scene, and the girl's parents were at the local cemetery. During a superficial examination, law enforcement officers found signs of violent death. Some of them have damaged skulls, probably due to bullet wounds. A rope was found on the wrists of two more.

The bodies of all the dead have been sent for a complex of examinations, including DNA. Measures are being taken to establish the crime's circumstances, witnesses, and eyewitnesses.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is ongoing in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).





