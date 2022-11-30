We talked about urgent assistance to restore energy system - Kuleba met with Blinken. PHOTOS
Head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmytro Kuleba met with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken
According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Twitter.
"With Secretary Blinken, we focused on urgent assistance to rebuild Ukraine's energy system and new military assistance, including anti-missile weapons to protect it from Russian attacks. I highly appreciate the U.S. leadership on both issues. We also discussed ways to implement the peace formula presented by President Zelensky at the G20," Kuleba said.
