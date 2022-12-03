ENG
Last day, Ruscists killed one civilian in Donetsk region, four people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Yesterday, December 2, one civilian died in the Donetsk region at the hands of the occupiers.

This was announced by the head of Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Russia is killing civilians! On December 2, it became known about 1 civilian was killed by Russians in the Donetsk region - in Soledar. 4 more people were injured in the region. Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha. Every war criminal will be punished!", the head of the region notes.

