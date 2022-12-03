Photo report from Kherson: artillery shells fly into residential buildings. PHOTOS

The occupiers shell Kherson every day, artillery shells fly into residential buildings.

Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the Kherson RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Our Kherson. It's hard to see that the "Russian measure" is brought here every day. These are artillery shells that fly into residential buildings. These are rockets that destroy educational institutions. This is a vile and cynical army of non-humans, opening fire on peaceful people. But together with the blue-yellow flag, the confidence that we will restore everything and rebuild everything returns to the city. And there will be no mention of the bloody "Russian measure" in Kherson, he wrote.

Yanushevych also published a photo report from the city.

