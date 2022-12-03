ENG
Reznikov visited Kherson airport in Chornobaiivka: First three letters are only thing occupiers will receive from Ukraine. PHOTOS

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov visited Kherson International Airport in Chornobaiivka.

Reznikov wrote about this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"These are the remains of the Kherson International Airport sign in Chornobaiivka.
Russians will understand the first three letters of the city's name without a translator - and this is the only thing they can get from Ukraine. Many of them, who fertilize the fields around, have already made sure of this.
Good luck!" he wrote.

