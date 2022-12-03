Near occupied Mariupol, new sectors of burials are appearing in cemeteries in Old Crimea, - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

Recently, two new sectors of burials have appeared at the cemetery in Old Crimea.

Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, announced this in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"We compared the images from October 12 and November 30. We see two new burial sectors. The size of these sectors and the dynamics of the appearance of new graves say that the mass burial due to exhumation has been completed. With a view of the dynamics of house demolitions, this proves that all the largest burial grounds are under ruins or exhumed and buried," the message reads.

In addition, the increase in new burials indicates a rapid increase in mortality from conventional natural causes. If the cold weather in Mariupol can be called a natural cause.

