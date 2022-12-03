ENG
Consequences of yesterday’s anti-aircraft strikes on Znob-Novhorod community of Sumy region: almost nothing remains of hangars. PHOTOS

On December 2, the ruscists shelled the border area of the Znob-Novhorod community in the Sumy region.

Dmytro Zhivytsky, the head of the Sumy RMA, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, completely destroyed warehouses and hangars belong to one of the local agricultural enterprises.

"The Russians hit them with self-propelled guns. 24 shells exploded on the territory of the farm. This is not the first time that the enemy has shelled these warehouses, they were already hit a few days ago. This time, almost nothing was left of the farmers' premises," the head of the region notes.

Consequences of yesterday’s anti-aircraft strikes on Znob-Novhorod community of Sumy region: almost nothing remains of hangars 01

Consequences of yesterday’s anti-aircraft strikes on Znob-Novhorod community of Sumy region: almost nothing remains of hangars 02
Consequences of yesterday’s anti-aircraft strikes on Znob-Novhorod community of Sumy region: almost nothing remains of hangars 03
Consequences of yesterday’s anti-aircraft strikes on Znob-Novhorod community of Sumy region: almost nothing remains of hangars 04
Consequences of yesterday’s anti-aircraft strikes on Znob-Novhorod community of Sumy region: almost nothing remains of hangars 05
Consequences of yesterday’s anti-aircraft strikes on Znob-Novhorod community of Sumy region: almost nothing remains of hangars 06
Consequences of yesterday’s anti-aircraft strikes on Znob-Novhorod community of Sumy region: almost nothing remains of hangars 07

