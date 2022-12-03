"Unbreakable Ukraine" - photo exhibition dedicated to people with disabilities opened in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Today, Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) hosted an opening of photo exhibition "Unbreakable Ukraine" on occasion of 30th anniversary of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Armyinform.

In Ukraine, since 2015, this day is celebrated by servicemen, veterans and volunteers of Ukraine as the Day of Invincible Spirit. According to the Ministry of Social Policy, more than 2.7 million people with physical disabilities are currently registered in Ukraine, including more than 222.3 thousand people with disability group I, 900.8 thousand people with disability group II, 1416 thousand people with disability group III and more than 163.9 thousand children with disabilities.

During the large-scale aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, tens of thousands of people with disabilities were forced to leave their homes, become internally displaced persons in their own country and refugees in others. Thousands of Ukrainians, military and civilians, became disabled as a result of hostilities of the Russian aggressor on our country's territory.

See more: Russian military equipment, burned in battles in south of Ukraine, was brought to Odesa. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The photo project "Unbreakable Ukraine", created to support people with disabilities and to focus public attention on the unbreakable character of the Ukrainian serviceman, will be exhibited at the KIAA from December 3 to 15, 2022. Initiated by the Public Relations Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the project was implemented jointly with the ArmyINFORM Information Agency and the Central TV and Radio Studio of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, with the assistance of the Veterans Affairs Ministry and with the participation of NGOs.

The project was attended by veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war who were wounded during the fighting in defense of Ukraine, as well as children with disabilities and disabled since childhood, who were forced to endure all the horrors of war (shelling, occupation, air and missile attacks, evacuation) due to the attack of Russian troops - but did not break, continue to fight for their own decent life and their Ukraine.

Watch more: Russian tank column was placed in center of Lviv. VIDEO

Thus, the project participant Sergeant Yevhen Smaha worked as a bus driver until February 24. On the morning of the 24th, while making a morning flight, he saw a column of Russian tanks. As he says, "the flight, of course, had to be stopped, I disembarked the people, returned to Chernihiv and on the same day joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine, fought in a separate Siversk tank brigade, defended Chernihiv". In the battle he lost his leg, after several operations and prosthetics he is recovering and preparing to participate in the Invictus Games.

Another project participant is Sergeant Oleksandr Shvachka, a computer systems engineer. Until 2015 he worked in the IT sector. Then, as part of an air assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he defended Ukraine in the Donetsk region. After demobilization, he joined the Union of ATO / JFO Veterans, was engaged in active social and volunteer activities, worked as a sales manager in the construction industry, on February 24, 2022, he returned to military service as a deputy platoon commander of an air assault brigade, defended the approaches to Kyiv near the village of Makariv, where he was seriously wounded and lost his leg. Interestingly, during the fighting in Makariv there was another project participant - a little boy, disabled since childhood. But they learned about it only during the filming - no wonder it is said that the war is big, but very close.

See more: "For our and your freedom": Ukraine demonstrates destroyed equipment of Russian occupiers in Warsaw. PHOTOS

According to the project coordinator, captain of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Olena Mokrenchuk, "for the thirtieth time, together with the international community, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Persons with Disabilities. This is not a holiday or a day of commemoration - it was established to remind us of these people who live next to us and whom people have been trying to "ignore" for a very long time.

In 1992, the UN General Assembly established the Day of Persons with Disabilities.















