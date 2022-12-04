ENG
At night, Russians shelled Nikopol 10 times from "Hrad" and heavy artillery, damaged private houses, farm buildings, and power lines. PHOTOS

The occupiers shelled four communities of the Dnipropetrovsk region - Nikopol, Marhanetska, Chervonohrihorivka, and Pokrovsk.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"All night long, Nikopol shuddered from enemy shells...

The Russians shelled peaceful towns and villages 10 times from "Hrads" and heavy artillery.

Four districts were affected - Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohrihorivka, and Pokrovsk.

It passed without casualties or injuries.

In the Chervonohrihorivka district, 5 private houses, farm buildings, garages, and power lines were damaged.

In other communities, the territories are being examined and the details of the attacks are being clarified," the message reads.

It is noted that the night passed without emergencies in the rest of the districts. There was an alarm, ae without "arrivals", and for the moment it was calm.

At night, Russians shelled Nikopol 10 times from Hrad and heavy artillery, damaged private houses, farm buildings, and power lines 01
At night, Russians shelled Nikopol 10 times from Hrad and heavy artillery, damaged private houses, farm buildings, and power lines 02
At night, Russians shelled Nikopol 10 times from Hrad and heavy artillery, damaged private houses, farm buildings, and power lines 03
At night, Russians shelled Nikopol 10 times from Hrad and heavy artillery, damaged private houses, farm buildings, and power lines 04

