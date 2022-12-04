ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11034 visitors online
News Photo War
1 162 1

Day in Donetsk region: shelling of front line from Kurakhove to Lyman, Mariinka and Heorhiivka under fire. PHOTOS

At night, the Russians continued to fire along the front line from Kurakhove to Lyman in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, in the Donetsk direction, 1 person was injured in Kurakhovo, the extent of destruction in the city is being established. Mariinka and Heorhiivka were also under fire - without casualties.

"In the Horlivka direction, as a result of artillery shelling, 1 person died in Predtechyne of the Kostiantynivka district. During the day, Toretsk was hit twice by "Hrad" - 2 high-rise buildings, 2 private houses, and farm buildings were damaged. There was no information about the victims," the message says.

Kyrylenko also informs that in the Lysychansk direction there are again numerous shellings of the Torske and Zarichne. The consequences are clarified.

"Every Russian crime is carefully documented. They will be held accountable for everything!" - sums up the head of the region.

Read more: Over past day, Russians killed 1 civilian in Donetsk region, 5 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Day in Donetsk region: shelling of front line from Kurakhove to Lyman, Mariinka and Heorhiivka under fire 01
Day in Donetsk region: shelling of front line from Kurakhove to Lyman, Mariinka and Heorhiivka under fire 02
Day in Donetsk region: shelling of front line from Kurakhove to Lyman, Mariinka and Heorhiivka under fire 03
Day in Donetsk region: shelling of front line from Kurakhove to Lyman, Mariinka and Heorhiivka under fire 04
Day in Donetsk region: shelling of front line from Kurakhove to Lyman, Mariinka and Heorhiivka under fire 05

Author: 

Russian Army (8962) shoot out (13068) Donetska region (3658) Pavlo Kyrylenko (371)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 