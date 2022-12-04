ENG
Russians fired at building of Kherson pretrial detention center, there are wounded. PHOTOS

On December 4, the Russian military shelled the building of the Kherson detention center. Some of the premises are damaged, among the workers there are injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Facebook page of the Department for the Execution of Criminal Punishments.

"Part of the premises is damaged, among the staff there are wounded. Convicts and prisoners were transferred in advance to detention centers in other, safer regions," the message reads.

