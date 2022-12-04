Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets. PHOTOS

In the temporarily occupied cities, the resistance forces spread patriotic leaflets and ribbons.

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance and the Yellow Ribbon movement, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukrainian symbols continue to be actively spread in the cities and villages of the temporarily occupied territories. In particular, the participants of the "Yellow Ribbon" movement took to the streets of Henichesk, Melitopol, Enerhodar, Luhansk, and Donetsk just this week. Our cities will be free, and their residents will be independent, we have to fight for our independence! And leaflets and ribbons are a vivid manifestation of the struggle of people who are currently under temporary occupation. They work as an element of psychological pressure on Russians, and morally support the city's residents," the message reads.

