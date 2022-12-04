ENG
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets. PHOTOS

In the temporarily occupied cities, the resistance forces spread patriotic leaflets and ribbons.

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance and the Yellow Ribbon movement, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukrainian symbols continue to be actively spread in the cities and villages of the temporarily occupied territories. In particular, the participants of the "Yellow Ribbon" movement took to the streets of Henichesk, Melitopol, Enerhodar, Luhansk, and Donetsk just this week. Our cities will be free, and their residents will be independent, we have to fight for our independence! And leaflets and ribbons are a vivid manifestation of the struggle of people who are currently under temporary occupation. They work as an element of psychological pressure on Russians, and morally support the city's residents," the message reads.

Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 01
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 02
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 03
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 04
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 05
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 06
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 07
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 08
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 09
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 10
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 11
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 12
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 13
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 14
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 15
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 16
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 17
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 18
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 19
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 20
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 21
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 22
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 23
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 24
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 25
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 26
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 27
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 28
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 29
Donetsk, Luhansk, Enerhodar, Melitopol and Henichesk: in occupied cities, resistance forces distribute patriotic leaflets 30

