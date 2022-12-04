Lithuania will provide Ukraine with 155 mm ammunition for artillery. PHOTO

Lithuania will provide Ukraine with ammunition for artillery. They will be in Ukraine soon.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the statement of Ministry of Defense of Lithuania.

On December 4, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry tweeted that the country was sending 155-mm ammunition for Ukrainian artillery.

"We work every day to make the occupiers flee," the Ministry said.

Also, the Lithuanian Ministry added a photo of loading ammunition for shipment.