Russian troops hit industrial infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia with S-300 missiles. PHOTOS

The occupiers attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with S-300 missiles.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Russian terrorists targeted the city's industrial infrastructure. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties," Tymoshenko writes.

In turn, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, Oleksandr Starukh, informs that the attack was made at night.

"The enemy continues to terrorize the residents of the regional center. At night, rockets were fired at the city's industrial infrastructure. According to available information, people are unharmed. Rescue operations continue," Starukh said.

See more: At night, Russian military launched missile attack on outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, fire broke out at agricultural enterprise. PHOTOS





