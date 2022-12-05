Day in Donetsk region: shelling of Vuhledar and center of Bakhmut, strike on Avdiivka. PHOTOS

In the Volnovaha direction, the Russians shelled Vuhledar during the day - they damaged at least 8 houses, without casualties.

This was reported by the head of Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, in the Donetsk direction, Kurakhove and Hostre were hit by shelling - a kindergarten, 4 high-rise buildings, and 7 private houses were damaged. In Avdiivka - during the night single flights over the old and central part of the city. There was no information about the victims.

"In the direction of Horliv, the enemy shelled the center of Bakhmut - the administration building, a dormitory, a residential building, and farm buildings were damaged. 2 more houses were damaged in the Kostiantynivka district. Shelling was also recorded on the outskirts of the Soledar and Chasiv Yar districts. There were no casualties," Kyrylenko informs.

In the Lysychansk direction, numerous shellings of Torske and Zarichne in the Lyman district have occurred again. We establish the consequences.

"Every Russian crime is carefully documented!" he sums up.

