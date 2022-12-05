SSU conducts security measures at facilities of UOC MP in Poltava region. PHOTOS

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine conduct counter-intelligence (security) measures at the facilities of the UOC MP in the Poltava region.

"In particular, we are talking about the Mgarsky Spaso - Preobrazhensky Monastery of the Poltava and Myrhorod Eparchy of the UOC and the diocesan administration of the Kremenchuk and Lubenka Eparchy of the UOC. The measures are carried out together with the National Police within the framework of the systematic work of the Security Service of Ukraine to counter the subversive activities of the Russian special services in our state.

"Taking into account the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, these measures are carried out to prevent the use of religious communities as a center of "Russian peace" and to protect the population from provocations and terrorist acts," the message reads.

It is noted that with the participation of representatives of the church, law enforcement officers are conducting an inspection of the territory and premises to identify persons who may be involved in illegal activities to the detriment of the state sovereignty of Ukraine, and objects prohibited from circulation.

All actions take place within the limits of current legislation, the SSU added.

