News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Zelensky congratulated volunteers: Ukraine appreciates efforts of each of you. PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated volunteers on International Volunteer Day.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the President of Ukraine.

"This year, the whole world saw the incredible power of volunteers, their huge contribution to the approach of our victory.
How can you collect for drones, fast, optics, thermal imagers in a matter of hours. How to get everything, buy everything, bring everything. And then get it, buy it and bring it again, because that wasn't all," Zelensky wrote.

He emphasized that Ukraine appreciates the efforts of each of the volunteers and thanked them for their tireless work.

