Rocket fell on territory of Moldova near border with Ukraine. PHOTOS

A rocket fell on the territory of Moldova during the massive shelling of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic.

It is noted that the rocket was discovered by a border police patrol near the city of Brychany in an orchard.

The crash site is currently cordoned off and waiting for specialized services to arrive.

Read more: In Odesa, there is no water supply due to blackout of pumping stations, - city council