Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones, heavy artillery, and "Uragans". All eight enemy drones were shot down. PHOTOS

At night, the occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones, heavy artillery, and "Uragans".

This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Hot night... Russians attacked the area with kamikaze drones, heavy artillery, and "Uragans".

Military personnel from the Air Command "East" did a great job. They shot down all eight enemy drones that the enemy directed at the region. Previously, there were "Shahed-136".

The Nikopol direction experienced another difficult night of terror. The Russians struck 7 times with "Uragans" and heavy artillery on two districts - Marhanets and Nikopol.

People are not injured.

Nikopol suffered the most. Up to a dozen private houses, farm buildings, and gas pipelines were damaged in the city. Several shops, office buildings, and a college were mutilated by Russian projectiles," the message reads.

As noted, in other areas there were no "arrivals" and for the moment it was calm.

