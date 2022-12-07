At night, occupiers launched attacks with drones and S-300 missiles on two districts in Zaporizhzhia, three people were injured, including 15-year-old girl. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers continue nightly shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russian occupiers continue the nightly terror of our peaceful lands. This night, the enemy attacked two districts in the Zaporizhzhia direction with drones and S-300 missiles.

In one of the villages, 2 houses were destroyed, 8 more were damaged. It is previously known about three wounded, including a 15-year-old girl.

In another village, as a result of a rocket explosion, one house was destroyed, and another 10 were damaged. People, fortunately, remained unharmed.

There could have been much more casualties and destruction if the defense forces had not shot down half a dozen UAVs," the report said.

