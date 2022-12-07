SSU conducts security measures at facilities of UOC MP in three regions. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine conducts counter-intelligence (security) measures at the facilities of the UOC (MP) in the Cherkasy, Volyn, and Kherson regions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SSU.

It is about:

- Exaltation of the Cross Czartoryi Men's Monastery of the Volyn Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (MP)

- Mykolaiv Miletsky Men's Monastery of the Volodymyr-Volyn Eparchy of the UOC (MP)

- Dormition Cathedral of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kherson)

- Office of the Cherkasy Diocese of the UOC

- St. Michael's Cathedral (Cherkasy)

- Sunday school and library of the UOC diocese of Cherkasy (Cherkasy)

- Office of the Uman-Zvenyhorod Diocese (Uman)

- St. George's Convent (Uman district)

- Church of Andrew the First-Called (Cherkasy)

- Holy Trinity Motronyn Monastery (Cherkasky district)

- Krasnohirsky Sviato-Pokrovsky Convent (Zolotoni district)

- the religious community of the Parish of Saint Sophronius, Bishop of Irkutsk (Cherkasy)

- Kaniv Dormition Cathedral (Kaniv, Cherkasy district)

"Given the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, these measures are carried out to prevent the use of religious communities as a center of "Russian peace" and to protect the population from provocations and terrorist acts.

With the direct participation of representatives of the church, law enforcement officers conduct an inspection of the territory and premises (including hotel-type ones) to identify persons who may be involved in illegal activities to the detriment of the state sovereignty of Ukraine and objects prohibited from circulation," the message reads.

The SSU emphasized that they act within the framework of the Constitution of Ukraine and current legislation, and also respect the rights of every citizen to freedom of choice of religion and worldview.

