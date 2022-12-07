Four policemen were killed in Kherson region, exploding on a cascade of enemy mines. PHOTOS

In Kherson region four policemen from Cherkasy region were blown up and killed by enemy mines.

It was reported by Head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"In Kherson region, during stabilization measures, the head of the National Police Main Directorate in Cherkasy region Mykhailo Kuratchenko, explosive technician Ihor Melnyk, cynologist Serhiy Nenada and assistant to the duty officer of the Uman district police department Vadym Perizhok exploded on a cascade of enemy mines," the statement said.









Four more policemen were wounded, doctors are fighting for their lives.

Read more: Russian army mined occupied left bank of Dnipro and Nova Kakhovka, - Mayor Kovalenko

According to press office of the National Police, police officers of Cherkasy region served as part of a consolidated detachment in Kherson region. In the de-occupied territory, they carried out stabilization measures: documented crimes of Russian servicemen, identified places of burial, detention and torture of people, exposed collaborators, seized weapons and ammunition, demined settlements and enemy positions. The head of the consolidated detachment was the Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Cherkasy region Mykhailo Kuratchenko, who always went to dangerous locations together with the police, participated in the most difficult operations.

Today, the police went on another task to check the information of local people about the cache left by the occupants. A specialized task force, a dog handler and an explosive expert led by Mykhailo Kuratchenko arrived to the place where the enemy positions used to be, near the village of Fedorivka.

They seized ammunition, explosives and weapons for destruction. On their way back, the policemen fell into a booby trap, which detonated a buried landmine made of large-caliber artillery ammunition. Three policemen were killed on the spot, one died in hospital. Doctors are fighting for the lives of four more policemen.