21-year-old Jew, Vladyslav Shein, from Dnipro died fighting for Ukraine. PHOTOS

Vladyslav Shein, a 21-year-old volunteer from Dnipro, died at the front.

"While defending Ukraine, a 21-year-old Jewish boy from Dnipro, Vladyslav Shein, died at the front. From the first days of the full-scale war, he went to the front as a volunteer, where he gave his life for the independence and freedom of Ukraine," the message reads.

Vladyslav studied at Yaroslav the Wise National Law University. In Dnipro, he was known as a talented judoka. He has been playing this sport since he was 6 years old. He repeatedly won the awards of the championships of the Dnipropetrovsk region and all-Ukrainian tournaments.

"At the cost of irreparable losses, we defend the independence and integrity of Ukraine. Eternal memory to the hero!" noted on the foundation's page.






