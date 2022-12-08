21-year-old Jew, Vladyslav Shein, from Dnipro died fighting for Ukraine. PHOTOS
Vladyslav Shein, a 21-year-old volunteer from Dnipro, died at the front.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine.
"While defending Ukraine, a 21-year-old Jewish boy from Dnipro, Vladyslav Shein, died at the front. From the first days of the full-scale war, he went to the front as a volunteer, where he gave his life for the independence and freedom of Ukraine," the message reads.
Vladyslav studied at Yaroslav the Wise National Law University. In Dnipro, he was known as a talented judoka. He has been playing this sport since he was 6 years old. He repeatedly won the awards of the championships of the Dnipropetrovsk region and all-Ukrainian tournaments.
"At the cost of irreparable losses, we defend the independence and integrity of Ukraine. Eternal memory to the hero!" noted on the foundation's page.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password