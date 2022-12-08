SSU conducts security measures in two monasteries and hermitages of UOC MP in Zhytomyr region. PHOTOS

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine conduct counter-intelligence (security) measures at the facilities of the UOC MP in Zhytomyr region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SSU.

"In the Zhytomyr region, security (counter-intelligence) activities of the SSU are ongoing at the facilities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. This time the activities are being held in the Korosten district on the territory and the premises of Chopovytsky Athos Icon of the Mother of God of the Female Stauropygian Monastery, Kazan Icon of the Mother of God of the Ovrutsk-Korensk Men's Monastery of the diocese, the hermitage of this monastery in honor of the monk Siluan of Athos," the message reads.

It is noted that the purpose of such measures is to identify and counteract the subversive activities of Russian special services in the religious environment of the Ukrainian state.

Law enforcement officers, together with representatives of religious organizations, conduct an inspection of the territory and premises to identify persons possibly involved in illegal activities and objects prohibited for circulation on the territory of Ukraine.

See more: SSU conducts security measures at facilities of UOC MP in three regions. PHOTOS





