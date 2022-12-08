ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
On December 8, 3 ships with 78.6 thousand tons of agricultural products for Africa and Asia left ports of Odesa. PHOTOS

Since August 1, 531 ships left the ports of Odesa, which exported 13.3 million tons of Ukrainian food to the countries of Asia, Europe, and Africa.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

"Among them is the bulk carrier FULMAR S with 11,500 tons of agricultural products for Egypt," the message says.

Currently, 20 vessels are being processed in the ports of Greater Odessa. 557.4 thousand tons of Ukrainian agricultural products are loaded onto them.

4 vessels are moving along the "grain corridor" to load 80,000 tons of agricultural products.

