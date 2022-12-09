Bodies of father and daughter who died in their own yard during Russian shelling were exhumed in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Investigators exhumed the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and her 48-year-old father in Kozacha Lopan on December 8. According to preliminary findings, they died during Russian shelling.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the police of the Kharkiv region.

On December 8, investigators of police department No. 3 of Kharkiv Regional Department No. 3 of the Main Department of the NP in Kharkiv region, with the participation of the prosecutor of the Derhachiv district prosecutor's office, conducted an inspection of the scene and exhumed the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and her 48-year-old father.

According to preliminary data, on May 4, a family of a father, mother, son, and daughter prepared food in the yard of their house. At this time, the Russian army began shelling the settlement. Mother and son were injured. The father and 17-year-old daughter died on the spot. They were buried by their neighbors at the local cemetery.

Currently, the bodies of the deceased have been sent for forensic medical examinations.

See more: Private house in Kharkiv region comes under occupants’ fire, four wounded - OVA. PHOTOS









