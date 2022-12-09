ENG
Combat work of artillery of 44th brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol. PHOTOS

Soldiers of the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol continue to destroy the enemy.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

"Combat work of artillery against the enemy is a holiday for the infantry. It is easier and safer. The soldiers of the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol make such a holiday for their brothers every day. Every day the Harmash destroys the enemy, reducing the number of occupiers," the message reads.

Combat work of artillery of 44th brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol 01
Combat work of artillery of 44th brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol 02
Combat work of artillery of 44th brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol 03
Combat work of artillery of 44th brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol 04
Combat work of artillery of 44th brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol 05

Armed Forces HQ (4020) arms (858) 44th Artillery Brigade (14)
