Combat work of artillery of 44th brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol. PHOTOS

Soldiers of the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol continue to destroy the enemy.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

"Combat work of artillery against the enemy is a holiday for the infantry. It is easier and safer. The soldiers of the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol make such a holiday for their brothers every day. Every day the Harmash destroys the enemy, reducing the number of occupiers," the message reads.











Watch more: AFU Special Forces destroyed occupants’ checkpoint with guided missile. VIDEO