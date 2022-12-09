ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11287 visitors online
News Photo War
2 895 4

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district with S-300 missiles, road surface was destroyed, - RMA. PHOTOS

The enemy continues night attacks on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of S-300 missiles hitting one of the communities of Zaporizhzhia district, the road between two villages was destroyed.
We will drive the Russian vandals out of our land!", the head of the region notes.

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district with S-300 missiles, road surface was destroyed, - RMA 01
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district with S-300 missiles, road surface was destroyed, - RMA 02
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district with S-300 missiles, road surface was destroyed, - RMA 03

Author: 

shoot out (13086) rocket (1575) Zaporizka region (1196) Starukh (85)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 