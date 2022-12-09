Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district with S-300 missiles, road surface was destroyed, - RMA. PHOTOS

The enemy continues night attacks on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of S-300 missiles hitting one of the communities of Zaporizhzhia district, the road between two villages was destroyed.

We will drive the Russian vandals out of our land!", the head of the region notes.





