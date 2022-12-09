Ruscists hit hospital in Beryslav, 3 shells landed. There are no casualties, - RMA. PHOTOS

Russian invaders hit a hospital in Beryslav. There were no casualties as a result of the shelling.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Yaroslav Yanushevych, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians continue to fight with hospitals in the Kherson region. They purposefully beat peaceful people who cannot fight back. Recently, the Russian occupiers opened fire on a hospital in Beryslav.

Three enemy shells hit the hospital. As a result of shelling in the medical facility, the roof of the therapeutic building was damaged and the windows in many buildings were broken," the message reads.

They note that the rioters also targeted the hospital's utility building. The building was seriously damaged.

There were no injuries among patients and hospital staff.

