Enemy terrorized two districts of Nikopol all night, child was injured - RMA. PHOTOS

The Russians terrorized two districts of Nikopol region - Chervonohrihorivka and Marhanets all night long. More than 50 shells were fired at civilians.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznychenko, Censor.NET informs.

"An 8-year-old girl was injured in Marhanets. She was hospitalized at night. Doctors provided assistance and the child was discharged in the morning. Up to twenty private houses and farm buildings, several cars, and four power lines were damaged in the city," the report says.

In the Chervonohrihorivka, one house was destroyed, twenty houses were mutilated. Dozens of farm buildings and cars were broken, six power lines were cut.

In other areas, the night is free of emergency situations. And for the moment it's calm.

See more: Ruscists attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones, heavy artillery, and "Hrads". 2 "Shaheds" were destroyed over region. PHOTOS













