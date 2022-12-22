Consequences of shelling of Sumy region: Russians attacked with MLRS and UAVs. PHOTOS

The Russians shelled the border areas of the Sumy region with multiple rocket launchers and UAVs.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET informs.

"Two districts came under enemy fire. The occupiers were covering a grain of sand from the area of the settlement. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the report says.

