In two days, 5 ships with 221 thousand tons of agricultural products for Africa and Asia left ports of Odesa. PHOTOS

As part of the "Grain Initiative", 5 ships with 221,000 tons of agricultural products left the ports of Odesa for Africa and Asia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

"Among them is the SEA BRIDLE bulker with 25,000 tons of agricultural products for Libya. Since the start of the grain corridor, the ports have sent 12 vessels with 305,000 tons of Ukrainian grain to this African country. Currently, 29 ships are being processed in the ports of Odessa. More than 1 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products are loaded on them," the message reads.

2 ships are moving along the "grain corridor" to load 89,000 tons of agricultural products.

In the Bosphorus, 92 vessels are waiting for their turn to be inspected by the JCC. Last day, 7 vessels received approval for further movement after inspection. The Ministry of Infrastructure noted that for uninterrupted movement along the grain corridor, a minimum of 12 inspections per day should take place.

Since August 1, 574 ships have left the ports of Odesa, which exported 14.6 million tons of Ukrainian food to the countries of Asia, Europe, and Africa.

