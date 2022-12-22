Russians shelled Kramatorsk, Chasiv Yar and Kurakhove in Donetsk region, - RMA. PHOTOS

Russian invaders have been shelling the territory of Donetsk region throughout the day.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy shelled Chasiv Yar, Kramatorsk, and Kurakhove. Only civilians and civilian infrastructure were affected everywhere.

In Chasovoy Yar, 1 person died, 2 were injured, and houses were damaged - in total, about 15 shells flew around the city.

In Kramatorsk, the Russians targeted the territory of the enterprise and one of the schools - without casualties. We are still determining the consequences of the shelling of Kurakhovo," the message reads.










