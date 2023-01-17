Zelensky and Steinmeier discussed situation at front, defense support and "peace formula". PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelensky had a conversation with the Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine appreciates the important defense decisions adopted at the beginning of this year by the leadership of Germany, as well as the significant support in the humanitarian, financial, and defense spheres from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

During the videoconference meeting with the Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, they discussed the situation at the front, the need to increase defense support for Ukraine, and the diplomatic process of implementing the Ukrainian peace formula," the message reads.

Zelensky thanked Germany for helping Ukrainians.

"For the help that made our army stronger, for the financial support. I would like to personally thank the citizens of Germany for sheltering Ukrainians in this difficult period," concluded the head of state.

