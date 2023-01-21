In Nizhyn, farewell to aircrew killed in plane crash in Brovary. PHOTOS

On January 21, in Nizhyn, on territory of a Central Emergency Service Special Aviation Detachment, a farewell was held for a crew who died in a helicopter crash in Brovary on January 18.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Facebook by the SES of Ukraine Special Aviation Detachment.

"A farewell ceremony was held at the Special Aviation Detachment of the SES of Ukraine's Civil Defense Center to the servicemen who died on duty in the plane crash in Brovary: aircraft commander and instructor of the Special Forces aviation squadron Oleksandr Vasylenko, pilot Kostiantyn Kovalenko and flight mechanic Ivan Kasyanov," the statement said.

Representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Emergency Service, the Nizhyn District Military Administration, city authorities and the personnel of the aviation detachment came to pay their last respects to the deceased crew members.

According to Suspilne, the aircraft's commander, Oleksandr Vasylenko, is from Sumy. He graduated from the Kharkiv Pilot Institute and flew Mi-8, Mi-9, and Mi-24. In the mid-twenties, he was on a peacekeeping mission in Liberia and Sierra Leone. Participant of the ATO. He has been working in the Nizhyn air squadron since 2011.

Konstantin Kovalenko is a pilot of a Special Forces aviation squadron, a native of Lviv region. He joined the Nizhyn Aviation Detachment in 2021, and previously served in an aviation unit in the Lviv region. He was a participant in the ATO.

Flight mechanic Ivan Kasyanov is a native of Nizhyn. He was born on September 14, 1993. Since 2000, he studied at Nizhyn gymnasium number 16. He graduated from the State University of Infrastructure and Technology. In 2016, he started working at the State Emergency Service. In 2017, he served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After his service, he returned to work at the SES. In 2019, he worked as an auto mechanic on an H225 helicopter. In 2020, he became an onboard mechanic.

On the morning of January 18, an aircraft crashed into a social infrastructure facility in Brovary. Later it became known that the helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and a residential building.

Later, it became known that Interior Ministry officials were killed in the crash. According to updated information, after identification, 14 dead people were found at the crash site, including 1 child and 9 people on board. 25 people were injured.















