Memory of first fallen Heroes of Heavenly Hundred was commemorated in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In Kyiv, the memory of the first fallen Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred was commemorated as part of the traditional annual Memorial Walk.

This was reported by the correspondent of Censor.NET.

In memory of those who died in January, participants of the Maidan lit lamps and laid flowers near the memorial signs of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred Mykhailo Zhiznevskii, Oleksandr Badera and Roman Senyk.

The participants honored the fallen Maidan citizens at the memorial stand with portraits of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred. And near the monument in honor of Serhii Nigoyan near the European Square, a memorial service was held for the fallen.

Read more: There are explosions in Kyiv, air defense is working, - Klitschko

"During the Revolution of Dignity, Serhiy Nigoyan belonged to the Third Hundred of Self-Defense Forces, whose members launched a commemoration campaign in 2015. On the morning of January 22, 2014, 21-year-old Serhiy Nigoyan from Dnipropetrovsk region and 25-year-old Belarusian Mykhailo Zhiznevsky were fatally wounded that day. The 45-year-old was wounded that day year-old Lviv resident Roman Senyk died in a hospital a few days later. Also, on January 22, near Kyiv, the body of Yury Verbytskyi, abducted from Lviv the day before, was found with traces of torture. Oleksandr Badera and Bohdan Kalynyak, residents of Maidan, died a few days later, the organizers said.





















































































































Photo: Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.NET.