With support of Embassy of Kazakhstan, "yurt of invincibility" was installed in Kharkiv. PHOTOS

To the Day of Sobornosty in Kharkiv next to the monument to the lovers near st. "Yurt of invincibility" was installed in Architect Beketov metro station.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in a telegram of the Kharkiv City Council.

The "Yurt of Invincibility" was established with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ukraine, the head of the inter-parliamentary friendship group "Ukraine-Kazakhstan", People's Deputy of Ukraine Serhiy Nahornyak, Kazakh businessman Daulet Nurzhanov and representatives of the Kazakh diaspora of Ukraine, the city council said in a statement.

Every day, the tent will work as a heating point, where everyone can warm up, charge their phones and drink hot tea.

"It is obvious that today, on the Day of Sobornosti, we opened this "yurt of indomitability", which indicates the unequivocal support of Ukraine by the Kazakh people in difficult times for all of us. I express my gratitude to Kazakhstan, to all those who not only did not leave the people of Kharkiv in troubles, but also actively helps us overcome problems. This yurt is a symbol of the unity of two cultures and testifies to the friendship of our peoples," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov emphasized during the ceremonial opening.

Recently, the same yurts were opened in Kyiv and Bucha.






