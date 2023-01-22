British minesweepers Cherkasy and Chernihiv, handed over to Ukraine, sailed under a blue and yellow flag on their first time. PHOTO

In future, they will strengthen Ukrainian naval forces.

The Ukrainian Sundown minesweepers Cherkasy and Chernihiv, donated by the UK, were first seen at sea flying the blue and yellow flag. It was reported by UKDefenceJournal, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to zn.ua .

It is known that future Ukrainian crews are currently training on the vessels. The agreement on the transfer of minesweepers was signed in January 2022, before Russia's full-scale invasion in Ukraine.

The main function of these vessels is to search for and defuse sea mines. For this reason, the work of minesweepers will be especially relevant after the end of the war.

Technical characteristics:

Displacement: 450 tons (full)

Length: 52.6 meters

Beam: 10.5 meters

Draft: 2.4 meters

Speed: up to 13 knots with diesel power plant

Crew: 34 people

Armament: 30 mm combat module and three 12.7 mm machine guns.

Earlier it was also reported that the future Ukrainian corvette Ivan Mazepa was launched in Turkey.