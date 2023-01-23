Russian agent who tried to get job at Sumy RMA was detained - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS

An agent of the FSB of the Russian Federation was detained in Sumy, who received a hostile assignment to get a job at the Department of Defense Work of the regional military administration.

"In the case of successful penetration into the ranks of the state institution, he was supposed to covertly collect secret information about the system of defense of the region in the conditions of armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

He planned to transmit the received information to the enemy through closed channels of electronic communication using conventional symbols worked out in advance. However, SSU employees prevented these intentions - they exposed the Russian agent, documented his criminal actions, and detained him near the administrative building of the local RMA," the message reads.

According to the SSU, the traitor turned out to be a resident of the regional center, who was recruited by the FSB before the start of the full-scale invasion.

"The attacker agreed to cooperate with the aggressor due to his pro-Kremlin beliefs and a monetary reward. After February 24, 2022, on the instructions of the Russian special services, he scouted the locations of the deployment and movement of the Defense Forces in the territory of the region. For this, he traveled around the territory and covertly observed units of the Ukrainian forces. "In addition, he collected personal data of local law enforcement officers and their families. To protect the Russian agent as much as possible from exposure, the occupiers paid for his "services" in cryptocurrency," the SSU added.

During the search of the place of residence, law enforcement officers found a Russian passport, mobile phones, and computer equipment with evidence of intelligence-subversive activities.

Based on the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed him of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for the perpetrator.

