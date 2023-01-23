ENG
Last day, Russians struck 24 strikes on Donetsk region, there are wounded. PHOTOS

The enemy carried out fire attacks on Avdiivka, the town of Velika Novosilka, Ocheretyne, the villages of Novooleksandrivka, Antonivka, Orlivka, and Stara Mykolaivka. And also launched missile strikes on Kramatosk and Bakhmut

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the police of the Donetsk region.

"The enemy launched twelve fire attacks on Avdiivka. Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, the town of Velyka Novosilka, Ocheretyne, the villages of Novooleksandrivka, Antonivka, Orlivka, and Stara Mykolaivka were also hit.

12 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 8 residential buildings, farm buildings, and a car.

The Ruscists hit Kramatorsk with two rockets. There were no reports of casualties or damage. The enemy shelled Avdiivka with "Hrad" and artillery, and a civilian resident was injured.

The occupiers shelled Bakhmut with rocket artillery, hitting 3 private houses, there are injured civilians," the message reads.

