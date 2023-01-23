Heads of SSU and Defense Intelligence Maliuk and Budanov discussed future special operations: new surprises await occupiers. PHOTO

The heads of the SSU and the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense discussed future special operations that will bring Ukraine closer to victory.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

"Ukraine's victory will surely come! In order to speed it up, the SSU and the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense work in close cooperation 24/7. Together we protect the country, destroy the enemy, jointly develop new special operations and successfully implement them," - noted the SSU.

It is also reported that today the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, and the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Kyrylo Budanov, held a joint working meeting. And its consequences will be the best evidence of effective and coordinated communication between the two departments.

Read more: It is too early to talk about complete turning point in war, but 2023 is year of our victory, - Skibitsky

"The main thing is that we have a common understanding of very concrete steps that bring Ukraine's victory closer. The enemy will very quickly feel the results of the cooperation between the SSU and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine - the occupiers are in for another surprise," said Vasyl Maliuk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine.