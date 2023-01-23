Rioters hit center of Vorozhba in Sumy region, there is destruction, damaged tracks, gas pipelines and electric lines, - RMA. PHOTOS

The Russians shelled residential buildings and the railway in Vorozhba, Sumy region.

Dmytro Zhyvytsky, the head of the Sumy RMA, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, today at around 2 p.m., the Russian army fired from barrel artillery. 10 shells actually exploded in the center of the city. There was a direct hit in an apartment building.

"One of the apartments was completely destroyed - a Russian projectile flew there. Three more apartments have significant damage. The explosions also destroyed the utility rooms of local residents: a summer kitchen, a shed, a bathhouse, and a garage. The gas pipeline and electric lines were cut off by shrapnel," the report says.

Railway premises and tracks were also damaged.

"Fortunately, people were not injured," Zhyvytsky sums up.

